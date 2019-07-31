Teen grazed by bullet after shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl was reportedly grazed by a bullet on the leg after a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 11000 block of Southwest 200th Street, just after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Paramedics treated and released the 13-year-old at the scene. She is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, rescue crews have transported a man to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition. The man appears to have been struck in the head by a bullet.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

