Teen fatally shot at home of Tampa police officer

LITHIA, Fla. (AP) — A 15-year-old Florida boy has died after a shooting at the home of a police officer.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials say four teenagers were at the home Friday when the shooting occurred. One of the teens called 911 to report the shooting. The unidentified teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies are still investigating how the teens got the gun and what happened, but said no one is facing charges at this time.

The home is owned by a Tampa Police officer who was on duty when the shooting occurred. The victim is not related to the officer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.