Teen faces judge for allegedly sending sexual pictures to minor

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager accused of sending sexual pictures to a 12-year-old faced a judge.

Eighteen-year-old Pablo Alvarez made an appearance in court after Pembroke Pines Police said he sent sexually explicit photos to a 12-year-old girl.

Alvarez is charged with using a computer to solicit a child and transmitting information harmful to minors.

His bond has been set to $30,000.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.