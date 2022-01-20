MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen accused of bringing a gun to school faced a judge.

Richaun McKnight, 18, made an appearance in bond court Thursday morning and is charged with grand theft of a firearm and possessing a weapon on school property.

According to police, he brought a short barreled rifle to Miramar High School back in August 2021.

McKnight was 17 at the time of his arrest but is being charged as an adult.

