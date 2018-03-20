Teen dies after shooting in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has died, police said, after being among the two victims taken to the hospital after a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Miramar.

Miramar Police confirmed, Wednesday, that 18-year-old Eddyson Isidor died in the hospital following a shooting near the 7900 block of Ramona Street Tuesday. Isidor and another victim were both hit in the shooting.

Paramedics initially transported Isidor to an area hospital in critical condition. The other victim was driven to the hospital by someone else.

The condition of the other victim is unknown, but his injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.