Teen dies after hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy has died from his injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene of the collision, which occurred at around 8 p.m., along the 1800 block of Northwest 196th Avenue, Monday night.

Officials said there was a bicycle at the scene, as the teen was riding on it at the time of the incident.

The boy is believed to have been alone while riding his bike, police said.

Officers are investigating a tragic hit and run crash, involving a 14 year old juvenile who was on his bicycle. The incident occurred at approximately the 1900 block of NW 196 Ave. Sadly, the juvenile victim died as a result of injuries suffered. pic.twitter.com/Rv4WM5BDLi — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 18, 2018

According to investigators, a good Samaritan noticed the boy was in the roadway and called 911.

“We don’t have the exact circumstances of the incident because by the time that someone realized that there was someone injured as the result of a crash, he was the only one present,” said Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques. “The vehicle that struck him fled the scene or we don’t know. Maybe they don’t know that they had struck a person.”

Crews transported the teen to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was said to be suffering from serious injuries.

The teen’s family was with him at the hospital before he was pronounced dead.

The PPPD is asking for anyone with information regarding this hit and run crash, to please contact us at 954-431-2200. We need assistance in identifying the vehicle and subject(s) involved. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 18, 2018

Meanwhile, police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

