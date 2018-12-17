Teen dies after hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy has died from his injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene of the collision, which occurred at around 8 p.m., along the 1800 block of Northwest 196th Avenue, Monday night.
Officials said there was a bicycle at the scene, as the teen was riding on it at the time of the incident.
The boy is believed to have been alone while riding his bike, police said.
According to investigators, a good Samaritan noticed the boy was in the roadway and called 911.
“We don’t have the exact circumstances of the incident because by the time that someone realized that there was someone injured as the result of a crash, he was the only one present,” said Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques. “The vehicle that struck him fled the scene or we don’t know. Maybe they don’t know that they had struck a person.”
Crews transported the teen to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was said to be suffering from serious injuries.
The teen’s family was with him at the hospital before he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the driver responsible.
If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
