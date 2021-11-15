NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has died after being taken into police custody after a suspected carjacking.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the situation started when Hollywood Police responded to a reported carjacking. Police said the subject fled with the victim’s vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police said they provided air support in the incident. Police said the subject led drivers across the county line and the subject ended up crashing near Northwest 27th Avenue and 62nd Street.

Miami-Dade police said the teen subject was taken into custody by Hollywood Police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the teen, and the teen was then taken into custody by Miami-Dade officers while Hollywood officers conducted their investigation.

However, according to Miami-Dade Police, during the investigation, the teen became unconscious. He was taken to Hialeah Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police did not say how the teen died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the incident.

