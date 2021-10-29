FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale has been lifted after a teen who wasn’t supposed to be on campus was arrested.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers responded to a call at the school referencing a trespasser on school property at approximately 9:48 a.m., Friday.

The school was placed on precautionary lockdown while the first individual was located.

Authorities said there was information about a possible second trespasser, which they also located shortly after.

Officials said the two individuals were juveniles with one being a student and the other was not.

7SkyForce hovered over the campus where a large police presence could be seen, including a SWAT team.

The juvenile who is not a student is no longer on school property and will be charged with trespassing.

Parents of students who attend Dillard High have since shown up to the school after hearing about the lockdown.

