Teen charged with 17 counts of murder in Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, following a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz was booked into the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday morning, where he is being held without bond.

7News cameras captured the moment the gunman was escorted into the jail by sheriff’s deputies. He was still wearing the same hospital gown he was seen wearing Wednesday night, when he was transferred from the hospital to BSO headquarters.

Cruz spent about 45 minutes being treated for labored breathing at the hospital, before being interrogated for over 12 hours overnight by state and federal authorities.

The deadly attack took place Wednesday afternoon, right before school was let out. Investigators said Cruz, who showed up equipped with a gas mask and smoke grenades, set off a fire alarm and shot off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at teachers and students, at around 2:30 p.m.

“I was in the building that was across from the building that the shots were in, and we went outside ’cause we thought it was the second fire drill of the day,” said Will Gilroy, a 15-ear-old student at Douglas. “And so we went outside, half of my class, and we saw security guards just say ‘Get back inside!’ and we heard fire crackers.”

Will said his classmates panicked as they learned there was an active shooter inside the school. Many of them texting their parents to let them know they were OK. “We were 30 kids in a closet for an hour,” Will added, “and we were just hoping the shooter wouldn’t come to our room and that all of our friends in that building were OK.”

According to officials, 17 people were killed. “We have 17 confirmed [deceased] victims,” Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said. “Twelve victims were within the building, two victims were just outside the building, one victim is on the street, on the corner of Pine Island Road, and two people lost their lives at the hospital.”

He was captured in a neighborhood about two miles from the high school.

As authorities continue to search for a motive, counselors are being made available to students, teachers and staff. However, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will remain closed Thursday and Friday, as the investigation continues.

As we rise this morning let us pray for the victims and families of this horrific tragedy that has fallen on our community. Let us find the courage to transcend fear, greed, hatred & divisions and collaborate to achieve a new level of consciousness to find real solutions … pic.twitter.com/lT8vRSlEgm — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) February 15, 2018

that include investments in mental health services for our youth and common sense gun control for this nation. — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) February 15, 2018

The FBI has set up a tip line. If you have any information about the suspect that could help investigators, you are asked to call 1-800-225-5324.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.