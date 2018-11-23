FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old man charged in the shooting death of a man outside a Walmart in Coconut Creek appeared in bond court.

Jermaine Atterbury faced a judge at a Broward County courtroom on Friday. He and two others are accused in the murder of 56-year-old Michael Griffin.

Coconut Creek Police found Griffin shot to death next to a red Chevy Camaro in the parking lot of the Walmart located near West Hillsboro Boulevard and U.S. 441, Oct. 12.

Atterbury is being charged as an adult.

