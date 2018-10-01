Teen charged in connection to death of father found in SW Miami-Dade home with gunshot wound

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation took a troubling turn after someone close to the victim was arrested in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a home along Colonial Drive and Southwest 141st Avenue on Thursday morning after a concerned neighbor called to check on a resident.

Responding officers found a shattered sliding glass door and, inside, a body. The discovery launched a homicide investigation into who might have killed the resident.

“What they found when they arrived at the home was a broken sliding glass door. Once the officers saw the sliding glass door, they were able to make entry into the house to check the house,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Chris Thomas. “Once they checked the house, what they found was an individual that is deceased inside of the home.”

Officials said, Monday, they arrested 17-year-old Eveline Gainza for having an apparent connection to the death of her father, 63-year-old Evelio Federico Gainza. She was charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence.

Eveline’s charges come as an affidavit revealed that on Sept. 24 she and her boyfriend were inside the home. When the victim’s body was found three days later, the affidavit noted, it was found in the early stages of decomposition. An autopsy revealed that Evelio had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The affidavit also stated that the father disapproved of the relationship between his daughter and her boyfriend.

“It’s shocking because this neighborhood is usually just so quiet and peaceful, and you never really hear much going on here,” neighbor Alejandro Marquez said. “This is the last place I expected something like this to happen.”

A judge ordered Eveline be held in secure detention while the state decides whether to charge her as an adult. She’s due back in court on Oct. 19.

