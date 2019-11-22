Teen caught on camera egging Doral home

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was caught on surveillance video egging a Doral home.

“I can only imagine that they egged me because of my American flag,” said Armando Matir, whose home was egged.

The teen was caught in the act egging Matir’s home and leaving behind a sticky and slimy mess.

“When I saw the video, I saw that there was a kid, a teenager, and I can see him clearly, and I can see exactly what he was doing, and I can see the smile on his face while he was doing it,” said Matir.

Matir spoke to 7News through Skype and said he got the alarming alert on his phone at his home near Northwest 83rd Court, Wednesday night.

When he checked the video, he couldn’t believe what he saw, especially since he’s been down this road before. He said a man in a hood egged his house one month ago.

“I can only imagine that’s why they did it. They assume that the American flag is a racist symbol, and I’m not racist towards Hispanics or anyone else,” said Matir.

Matir said he has reported the incident to police, who said they are looking into it.

In the meantime, he’s hoping the video will put a face to this costly crime.

“Now, I have to repaint my garage door, and it’s going to cost an arm and a leg because painting a garage door isn’t the easiest job,” said Matir.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.