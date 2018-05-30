Teen bitten by shark while vacationing in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A teenager visiting Florida is recovering after he was bitten by a shark over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the teen’s family, 15-year-old Cody High and his family were in Central Florida for vacation with plans to visit Disney World. However, when the family went swimming at Cocoa Beach, Cody was bitten on the leg by a 6-foot bull shark.

“I was about knee-deep when he got me, and I was walking back. I didn’t see him at all,” Cody fold Fox 35.

Cody was taken to the hospital where doctors stabilized him before moving him to another hospital for surgery.

According to the family, the doctors said there were “too many stitches to count.”

Fox 35 reported that the shark ripped off most of High’s calf, leaving him in a wheelchair. Cody has since been released from the hospital.

Despite the incident, the family was able to make their planned trip to Disney World.

Cody’s family said he will need extensive rehab, and they have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the cost of his continued medical care. To donate, click here.

