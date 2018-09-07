Teen arrested in paintball drive-by that targeted children in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a paintball drive-by in Miami Shores.

Officials said 17-year-old George Jean Paul was arrested Friday afternoon for his role in a paintball attack that targeted students walking home from school on Wednesday.

According to investigators, an Instagram page by the name of blockboy_polo shared video of Paul pulling up to a group of children before opening fire with paintballs. The video was deleted from the page shortly after.

The group inside the car can be heard laughing as the terrified children made a run for it along Northwest 115th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Police said a 7News viewer saw the exclusive story that aired on Thursday and identified the suspect to police.

“The tip [was called in] after it was aired on your TV station, and our detectives jumped on it quickly, and we were able to get the subject,” said Miami Shores Police Lt. David Golt.

The paintball drive-by comes on the heels of a string of similar paintball drive-bys in the City of Miami back in June. Detectives have yet to determine if there’s a possible connection.

“At this point we don’t know that. The arrest is very fresh, and City of Miami detectives will have to go and interview him and determine if this is the same individual in their cases,” Golt said.

Paul is being held at a juvenile facility on two counts of aggravated battery.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.