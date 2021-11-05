(WSVN) - A teen accused of pulling a gun on officers appeared before a judge.

Bond was set at $12,500 for 17-year-old Joshua Pacheco.

Officials said he was already on probation and will return to court Monday.

Pacheco is accused of confronting officers with a gun when they arrived to serve a warrant.

Police said he barricaded himself in a room inside the home near Northwest 48th Street and 23rd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

An officer opened fire but no one was hit.

