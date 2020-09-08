Teen arrested in Florida Keys for allegedly taking Goliath grouper

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A student in the Florida Keys was arrested after he allegedly took an endangered species of fish.

Joshua David Anyzeski, 18, caught a Goliath grouper while fishing, which is against the law.

The 18 year-old admitted to messing with the fish, but said he did not kill it and eventually released it.

The teen was arrested and charged with taking a threatened endangered species.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.