Teen arrested, another taken to hospital following fight at Coconut Creek High School

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - One teenager has been arrested and another was taken to the hospital after cellphone video captured a fight breaking out at Coconut Creek High School during school hours.

Coconut Creek Police responded to the school, located at 1400 NW 44th St., at around 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, two 15-year-old students — one in a red shirt and another wearing white — began fighting in one of the school’s hallways.

The video shows the two students trading punches until the teenager in the white shirt body slams the other, which knocked him unconscious.

Shortly after, police said school resource officers broke up the fight and arrested the student in the white shirt. He now faces aggravated assault charges and is behind bars at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue paramedics took the injured teenager to Northwest Medical Center, and police said he was alert and conscious during transport.

School officials said the Broward school district is investigating the incident.

