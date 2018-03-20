Teen among 2 injured after shooting in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people, including a teenager, were taken to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a residential neighborhood in Miramar, Tuesday afternoon.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 7900 block of Ramona Street.

Paramedics transported the teen to an area hospital in critical condition. The other victim was driven to the hospital by someone else.

Police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.