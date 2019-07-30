Teen airlifted to hospital after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Northwest 171st Street and 42nd Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the victim is a teenage male between 15 and 16 years old.

Fire rescue crews have airlifted the patient to a local hospital in unknown condition.

