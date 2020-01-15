Teen airlifted to hospital after falling off horse in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old had to be airlifted to the hospital after she fell off a horse while training at a home in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the home along Southwest 148th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

According to people at the home, the teenager who fell does not live at the home, but she trains at the stables, and she was with her trainer when she fell off the horse.

Paramedics airlifted the 16-year-old to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with serious injuries. However, her prognosis remains unclear.

7Skyforce captured first responders placing the teen in the back of an ambulance, which took her to a nearby open field to be airlifted to the hospital.

The teenager was moving her hands and feet before she was transported and may have been more scared than anything, people at the home said.

Doctors are now assessing the 16-year-old’s injuries to make sure she is OK.

