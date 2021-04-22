Teen airlifted to hospital after accidental shooting in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was accidentally shot inside of his South Miami-Dade home’s garage.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue personnel were called out to the area of Southwest 297th Terrace and 154th Court in reference to a shooting just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy’s father said he and his son were about to start working out. When the boy went to move his father’s gun, he grabbed the firearm, and it went off.

The boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert, and at last check, he was listed in stable condition. 7Skyforce HD captured paramedics at the hospital removing the patient from the air ambulance.

It is not yet clear if any charges will be filed in this incident.

