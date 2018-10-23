Teen accused of vandalizing, burglarizing Miami vape shop

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen is facing charges following the burglary of a Miami vape shop.

The 15-year-old is allegedly part of a trio caught on camera breaking into the Vaporize Me Smoke and Tobacco store, near Southwest Eighth Street and Seventh Avenue.

The surveillance video footage showed the group disguised in Halloween masks on Oct. 3, smashing their way inside the business with hammers.

The subjects managed to take off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Investigators are now working to locate the remaining two burglars.

