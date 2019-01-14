Teen accused of threatening Pembroke Pines high school on Snapchat

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student accused of making threats toward West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the 17-year-old boy posted a threatening message on his Snapchat, Thursday.

The Snapchat post allegedly showed the teen racking a semi-automatic handgun at Nexus Gun Range in Davie.

The photo was accompanied by a message that read, “Me if U don’t vote for me for Senioritis.”

Police charged the teen with a second-degree felony of making a false report.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.