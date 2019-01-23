Teen accused of stabbing, trying to set mother on fire in Davie

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie mother was nearly killed after almost being burned alive and stabbed by her son.

Seventeen-year-old James Monroe, a student at Hollywood Hills High School, is being held at a juvenile detention center after being charged with attempted murder.

Davie Police said he and his mother, Harolyn Monroe, were arguing about time with friends and social media, Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest report, investigators said the teen built what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail.

“James then intentionally threw the destructive device into the ceiling, over his mother’s bed, causing it to explode and drop fire and glass on top of her,” the report stated.

It goes on to say that James “grabbed a baseball bat and intentionally hit his mother several times with the bat all over her body.”

He’s also accused of intentionally stabbing her in the stomach with a butcher-style kitchen knife.

“Just a gruesome crime scene that they found when they got there,” Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone said.

Incredibly, Harolyn survived the attack and somehow managed to secretly dial 911 for help.

“Why do you feel that you needed to hit me with a bat and try to set me on fire?” She’s heard in the released 911 call.

“I don’t hear your son,” the 911 dispatcher said. “Where is your son?”

“Right next to me,” Harolyn responded.

The dispatcher then urged her to not let her son know that she’s speaking to police.

“Luckily, she was able to remain very calm, calm her son down and alert us,” Leone said.

Harolyn was rushed into surgery and is now recovering at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Police said James confessed to the crime.

“Detectives tell me that he was very calm,” Leone said. “He did not seem remorseful, and he gave a full confession.”

Authorities have a few days to decide whether he will be charged for attempted murder as a juvenile or as an adult.

