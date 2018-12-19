Teen accused of social media threats against school faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager accused of making a threat against his school on social media faced a judge, Wednesday morning.

The 13-year-old boy stands accused of posting threatening messages on social media against the Young Men’s Preparatory Academy, earning him a felony charge.

The teen told detectives that this was just a joke, but Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said there is a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to school threats.

The boy’s mother also apologized for the stress her son’s actions caused on the community.

“It was a joke that he was playing, and I apologize sincerely to every family, every school member, everyone who was rattled by a kid who thought it was cool to go online and make threats. There’s nothing cool about that.”

The teen still faces the felony charge. However, in the meanwhile, he will be placed on house arrest.

He has also been ordered to stay off the internet and will not be allowed to use social media.

