Teen accused of shooting Checkers worker in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teen accused of opening fire at a fast food restaurant in Pembroke Park.

Officials said 17-year-old Albert Ponce pulled up to a Checkers at the corner of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 40th Avenue, on July 26.

Surveillance video showed Ponce arriving at the drive-thru before becoming upset about the restaurant being closed.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators said he eventually opened fire on the fast food joint, striking one employee in the leg.

The victim’s girlfriend spoke with 7News to express how he’s recovering.

“He ain’t sleep the first few nights,” said Kayla Moore. “He really don’t like talking about it. I cry. I’ve been here ever since the shooting.”

Authorities said they were notified of Ponce’s whereabouts after a viewer saw the story from July and called the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Ponce appeared in court where a judge ordered he stay behind bars without bond.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

