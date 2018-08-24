Teen accused of shooting at Border Patrol officer faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy accused of shooting at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer faced a judge, Friday.

Joseph Peters is being charged with one felony count each for armed burglary and aggravated assault with a gun. Peters will be held in juvenile detention for 21 days.

Peters was arrested Thursday after he broke into a car and shot at a federal law enforcement officer, who confronted him outside of her Cooper City home.

