Teen accused of raping woman at Coconut Creek bus stop placed on house arrest

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused of raping a woman at a Coconut Creek bus stop has been released form jail on house arrest.

Gibson Sylvain appeared in court, Friday, where a judge Today, he had a bond reduction hearing and the judge agreed to release him in lieu of a $15,000 bond. He will be confined to house arrest.

Sylvain was previously released on house arrest and was allowed to return to Monarch High School.

That decision sparked outrage among parents before he was arrested again on additional charges related to the same victim.

