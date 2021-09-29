HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who stands accused of making online threats to South Broward High School in Hollywood has appeared before a judge.

Trenton Wilt, 15, appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday.

He was ordered to undergo a psychological exam.

Wilt is now being held at a detention center as the state decides whether to charge him as an adult.

Police said he threatened to shoot up the high school earlier in September.

Officials from Broward County Public Schools said they are working to expel him from the district.

