MIAMI (WSVN) - Demarcus Cook, 18, faced a judge Wednesday after being accused of killing another teen.

Police said the shooting happened in front of the victim’s home along Northwest 6th Street near 30th place around 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Orlando Hernandez heard 5 gunshots, following screams, before he rushed out and found his son bleeding.

7News spoke to him on Wednesday.

“I came outside, my son on the floor, gushing with his last breath– was his life, and you as a parent can’t do nothing but try to save him, and you don’t succeed,” said Orlando.

According to police, surveillance video shows the 17-year-old victim Isaiah Hernandez speaking to someone in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. They believe Cook was inside, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police later found Cook was also shot and discovered his car nearby with multiple bullet holes.

His father said his son knew the suspect and Cook even visited their home but has no idea what could have led up to this.

Isaiah played football at Miami Jackson Senior High School.

His dad said he was a great son with a big heart.

“He was in school and he played football,” said Orlando. “You ask him for something, and he’ll give it from his heart. You ask for his last dollar and he’ll give it to you.”

They have also created a GoFundMe to help with the cost of Isaiah’s funeral and memorial. You can donate to help the family here.

Officials said they found a gun that matched the shell casings of the gun found at the crime scene when they searched Cook’s house.

Cook is being held without bond and is charged with first-degree murder.

