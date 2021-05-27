ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 14-year-old boy charged with the murder of a 13-year-old classmate will be charged as an adult.

According to Fox 35, court documents show that prosecutors have requested the transfer of 14-year-old Aiden Sean Fucci to adult court to face a charge of premeditated first-degree murder.

Fucci was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators said Fucci killed his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Tristyn was found dead hours after she was reported missing on May 10.

Investigators said Bailey was stabbed to death.

According to an arrest report, Bailey was seen on surveillance video walking with Fucci on the day she was reported missing. Another video from a nearby home also showed the two walking along a road. However, according to the arrest report, Fucci was seen alone in the areas a couple of hours later.

Tristyn was reported missing by her parents later that morning, and around 6 p.m., her body had been found by a neighbor.

