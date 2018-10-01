Teen accused of bringing unloaded gun to Southwest Miami High School

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student who was arrested for allegedly bringing an unloaded firearm to his high school in Southwest Miami-Dade appeared in court.

The teen, who attends Southwest Miami High School, faced a judge in children’s court Monday afternoon. He will remain in secure detention for now.

Police took the boy into custody on Friday, after a classmate reported him to school officials.

According to a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, just before dismissal on Friday, a student saw something suspicious and said something to an adult.

Police got involved, searched the student, found the gun on him and took him into custody.

Cellphone video shows the student being led away in handcuffs.

Parents of Southwest Miami High students said they received a call about the arrest. Some said they are ready for the school to take more steps to keep guns off campus.

“Unfortunately, I think metal detectors will help to reinforce more the security,” said parent Ivette Diaz, “but it’s just something that is also coming from the house. Parents should be looking to what they have at home and how can the children just walk out of the house with a weapon.”

“Metal detectors. That’s what needs to be done,” echoed parent Emily Padron. “More cops inside the school, more people checking the bags, ’cause you don’t know.”

Miami-Dade Public Schools spokesperson Jackie Calzadilla issued a statement that read, “Thanks to the actions of a responsible and alert student who reported suspicious activity, Miami-Dade Schools Police officers were able to identify and locate a student who had an unloaded weapon in his backpack. That student was arrested and charged accordingly.”

It remains unknown what the student’s intentions were or what charges he may face.

