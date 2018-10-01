Teen accused of bringing gun to Southwest Miami High School

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a student accused of bringing a firearm to his high school.

Police took the boy into custody Friday, after a classmate reported him to school officials at Southwest Miami High School.

According to a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, just before dismissal on Friday, a student saw something suspicious and said something to an adult.

Police got involved, searched the student, found a gun on him and took him into custody.

Cellphone video shows the student being led away in handcuffs.

It remains unknown if the gun was loaded, what the student’s intentions were or what charges he may face.

