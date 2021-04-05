Teen, 6-year-old, man hospitalized after shootout outside Fort Lauderdale convenience store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a shooting outside of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale that sent a 6-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a man to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, several shooters opened fire outside Tony’s Market, located off Northwest 22nd Road, just after 9:45 p.m., Sunday.

A 911 caller described the chaotic scene.

“You have people shot, people injured, a lot of shots going on,” he told the dispatcher.

Surveillance video from inside the business captured bystanders running and crouching down inside of the store. Some could be seen covering their ears.

Shortly after, a woman was seen running inside while carrying the 6-year-old victim.

“Oh, my God! They’re inside the store. Do you hear the commotion?” the 911 caller said.

“Yes, I hear the commotion. The ambulance is on the way,” said the dispatcher.

Outside the door, the injured teen and man were seen lying on the floor. They could be seen moving their sneakers but unable to get up.

Once Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews arrived, they rendered aid to the injured 6-year-old girl, who was lying on the floor inside the market. They tried to stop the bleeding and assessed the wound before they picked her up and took her away.

Both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. The 6-year-old was taken as a trauma alert.

7News cameras captured crime scene technicians placing evidence markers next to more than 50 shell casings left behind outside believed to be from semi-automatic rifles and handguns. Cars were also hit in the barrage of bullets.

The door to the store was shattered and several cars could be seen with bullet holes in them. They were later towed away from the scene.

The condition of the victims remains unknown.

Officials said a man, Caleb Fields, was also shot and killed outside the same convenience store just a year ago.

Detectives believe Fields was targeted. No arrests have been made in his shooting.

Fields was a father of four.

His family is set to hold a vigil on the anniversary of his death.

Police believe there was a block party near the market Sunday night, so they hope there are people who know the shooters and may have seen something.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police and Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

