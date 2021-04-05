Teen, 6-year-old hospitalized after shootout outside Fort Lauderdale convenience store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children have been hospitalized after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The victims were caught in the crossfire of a shootout outside Tony’s Market, located off Northwest 22nd Road, at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

Surveillance video from inside the business captured bystanders running and crouching down inside of the store.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found a 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video also captured the moment officers and paramedics carried the 6-year-old out of the store.

Both victims were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. The 6-year-old was taken as a trauma alert.

7News cameras captured crime scene technicians marking at least 90 shell casings.

The door to the store was shattered and several cars could be seen with bullet holes in them. They were later towed from the scene.

The condition of the victims remains unknown.

Police have not revealed whether they are searching for one or several shooters.

Officials said a man, Caleb Fields, was also shot and killed outside the same convenience store just a year ago.

Detectives believe Fields was targeted. No arrests have been made in his shooting.

Fields was a father of four.

His family is set to hold a vigil on the anniversary of his death.

