Technicians work to repair broken AC system at Memorial Hospital South

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a broken air conditioning system at Memorial Hospital South in Hollywood.

Technicians responded to the scene late Thursday morning, after the system somehow malfunctioned, knocking out air conditioning on two floors.

Patients on the floors have been moved to other areas with working air conditioning.

The hospital is a rehabilitation facility owned by the Memorial Healthcare System.

Hospital officials expect the situation to be resolved by 1 p.m.

