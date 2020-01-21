Technical issue causes delays at Dadeland North and South Metrorail stations

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to fix a technical issue causing heavy delays at the Dadeland North and Dadeland South Metrorail stations.
Miami-Dade Transit officials first tweeted about the track issue impacting the Dadeland North station just after 6:45 a.m., Tuesday.
Shortly after, Miami-Dade Transit officials gave an update about the issue also causing delays at the Dadeland South station.
At approximately 8:15 a.m., officials announced a bus shuttle service is being used to transport passengers between the stations.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.