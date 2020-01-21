Technical issue causes delays at Dadeland North and South Metrorail stations

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to fix a technical issue causing heavy delays at the Dadeland North and Dadeland South Metrorail stations.

Miami-Dade Transit officials first tweeted about the track issue impacting the Dadeland North station just after 6:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Shortly after, Miami-Dade Transit officials gave an update about the issue also causing delays at the Dadeland South station.

ALERT: Metrorail is experiencing delays systemwide due to technical difficulties between Dadeland South and Dadeland North stations. Technicians are on site. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) January 21, 2020

At approximately 8:15 a.m., officials announced a bus shuttle service is being used to transport passengers between the stations.

ALERT: Bus shuttle service is being offered between Dadeland South and Dadeland North stations to supplement rail service. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) January 21, 2020

