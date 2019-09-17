Team of burglars caught on camera targeting Miami cellphone store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying four men who burglarized a cellphone store.

City of Miami Police detectives said over 450 cellphones were taken from The Global Cellulars Store, located in the area of Northwest 20th Street and 22nd Avenue on Aug. 29.

Our detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred on 08/29/19, at The Global Cellulars Store located at 2199 NW 20 St. If you have additional information, please contact us at 305.603.6030 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/xnlWpsUqTf — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 17, 2019

Surveillance cameras captured the four men making their way into the store before ransacking drawers.

In addition to the hundreds of cellphones taken, $4,000 dollars in cash was also snatched from a safe.

The store owner said the doors were locked the previous day at 6:30 p.m. and when he returned the following morning at 10 a.m. he saw the place vandalized.

Detectives said the men were all wearing dark colored long sleeve shirts, dark pants, hats and had bandannas covering their faces.

If you have any information on this business burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.