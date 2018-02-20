Teachers who died protecting students in school shooting to be laid to rest Wednesday

Viewings are being held for two teachers who gave their lives for their students during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Families of Aaron Feis and Chris Hixon are getting ready to lay their loved ones to rest. Viewings for both have been scheduled for Tuesday while funerals will be held for both on Wednesday.

Feis, 37, was the Assistant Football Coach and a security guard at the school. While working as the security guard, Feis pushed a girl out of the way and shielded several other students from gunfire.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Hixon, who was the athletic director at the school, also died while protecting his students.

Hixon was a veteran who served in Iraq and will be buried with full military honors.

“He wanted to make a difference in the world, and he did that through kids,” said Hixon’s wife Debbie Hixon. “He was someone that loved his country, he loved his family, he loved his job.”

The viewings are both scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon.

