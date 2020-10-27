Teacher’s union: Hundreds at Miami Senior High forced to quarantine due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people, consisting of students and teachers at Miami Senior High School, have been forced to quarantine after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19, according to the teacher’s union.

A spokesperson for United of Teachers of Dade said Tuesday night they do not know how many confirmed cases of the virus are propelling the quarantine.

According to Miami-Dade County Public School’s dashboard, there are 8 COVID-19 cases at the school.

7News has reached out to the school district for more information.

