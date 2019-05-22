Teachers, students return to South Broward High School after BB gun threat

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - After an altercation at South Broward High School led to the arrest of two teens, strudents and teachers are sharing their feelings during the code red lockdown.

Officers took two subjects into custody on Tuesday afternoon after responding to reports of someone with a gun at the school, located near Harding Street and North Federal Highway, just before 2 p.m.

Students and faculty on Wednesday recalled the fear they felt during the lockdown.

“Kid brought a BB gun into school, now the whole school getting shut down, c’mon, y’all,” said senior Wavi Dre.

This shooting scare is something the school’s magnet coordinator is familiar with after she lost her husband in the Parkland shooting last year.

“Unfortunately, in the world we live in today, it’s something that we deal with a lot, and it makes me so mad. It makes me angry,” said South Broward High School’s Magnet Coordinator Debbie Hixon.

Her husband, Chris Hixon, was the athletic director and wrestling coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It does change your life significantly, and you don’t realize it until something happens, how much it hits you,” said Hixon.

Some students thought it was just a drill before realizing the seriousness of the situation.

“I thought it was a drill, but we did everything as we know what we have to do,” said student Cony Chow.

“Even if it’s a BB gun, no one would know that. Just think of what would’ve happened if they would have pulled that out and someone else had a real gun,” said Hixon.

One of the teens, only identified as a 17-year-old, faces charges of disrupting a school function.

