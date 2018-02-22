Teachers, staff to return to Stoneman Douglas High

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Teachers and staff will be returning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High for the first time after the mass shooting that took the lives of 17 students and staff.

Teachers are searching for normalcy after the shooting, and they are now preparing for their first day back at school.

A temporary fence surrounds the freshman building where the 17 victims were gunned down.

Some teachers told 7News that they are excited while others admitted they are anxious. On Friday, teachers and staff will be able to return to the school.

“We are eventually gonna have to move on,” said Stoneman Douglas teacher Ashley Kurth. “I have mixed emotions going back. It’s surreal. We go from feeling angry to sad to numb.”

As emotions run high, students, family and friends attended memorials, funerals and marched in protests.

“Most of us have gone and talked to counselors, and we’re talking to each other and friends,” Kurth said.

Stoneman Douglas teacher Jim Gard is nervous about returning to campus, but hopes for unity through it all.

“I’m anxious to get back. I’m happy to get back. It would be nice for us all to be together,” Gard said. “I’m looking forward to it. I really want to get back, and I really want to get back to the kids.”

Gard taught the accused shooter 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz for a few months. His building is directly across the freshman building where Cruz opened fire.

“Right literally on the corner, right there on the second floor,” Gard said. “So you gotta figure, Nick came in there.”

Renata Monteiro, a parent visiting the memorial outside the school said she could not imagine what the teachers must be feeling to return.

“Would you go back? Would you be able to go back in there?” Monteiro asked. “Would you be able to step your foot inside that building knowing that 17 people died in there? Nobody would be able to go back in there.”

The Broward County School Board has decided to tear down the building where the shooting occurred and replace it with a memorial.

“It makes me cry. It makes me tear up when I look at it,” Kurth said. “It just kinda flashes back to my day when I was standing in front of my door and watching them all run out.”

“The sooner the better. That’d be great,” Gard said. “I’ll be glad to see it come down with a nice new building. That will be a nice, new start.”

Students are expected to return sometime next week.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be a slow first couple of days,” said sophomore Hunter Dubois. “I don’t think they’re going to be pushing work that much. I think the first couple days is just going to be talking about what happened and healing from it.”

Dubois believes going back to the school would be beneficial.

“How I would like to heal is actually get everything – I know it sounds a bit weird – but get everything back to normal, so I can’t wait to go back,” Dubois said.

The administration has accommodated students who had classes in the freshman building. Those students will be going to different classrooms in the other buildings.

A voluntary orientation will be held on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., for students and families.

Teachers and staff are expected to arrive at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Classes will resume on Wednesday with a modified schedule from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

