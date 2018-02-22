Teachers, staff return to Stoneman Douglas on Friday

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Teachers and staff will be returning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High for the first time after the mass shooting that took the lives of 17 students and staff.

A temporary fence surrounds the building where the 17 victims were gunned down. On Friday, teachers and staff will be able to return to the school.

“No parent should send your kid and not know if they’re gonna come back home,” said Renata Monteiro, who was visiting the memorial outside the school. “My daughter’s in school right now. I don’t know if she’s gonna come back home.”

Monteiro commented on how difficult it would be for teachers to re-enter the building.

“Would you go back? Would you be able to go back in there?” Monteiro asked. “Would you be able to step your foot inside that building knowing that 17 people died in there? Nobody would be able to go back in there.”

Students are expected to return sometime next week.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be a slow first couple of days,” said sophomore Hunter Dubois. “I don’t think they’re going to be pushing work that much. I think the first couple days is just going to be talking about what happened and healing from it.”

Dubois believes going back to the school would be beneficial.

“How I would like to heal is actually get everything — I know it sounds a bit weird — but get everything back to normal, so I can’t wait to go back,” Dubois said.

Teachers and staff are expected to arrive at 8 a.m. on Friday.

