Teachers return to school ahead of official start of class on Wednesday

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Parkland community woke up Monday morning to show their support for teachers making their way back to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on Feb.14.

Staff and teachers were greeted with signs and a group of therapy dogs.

“It’s not like you’re going back just to see your friends,” said student Shane Hoffman. “You’re going back to see people that are traumatized for the rest of their lives.”

Teachers will be preparing on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday, which marks the day classes will resume.

The school is expected to have a half day for students Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.