Teachers killed in high school shooting remembered as heroes

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Among the 17 lives taken in the Marjory Stoneman High School shooting were three teachers who died protecting their students.

“He wanted to make a difference in the world, and he did that through kids,” said Debbie Hixon of her husband, Chris Hixon. “He was someone that loved his country, he loved his family, he loved his job.”

Hixon, 49, was the athletic director and security guard at Stoneman Douglas High School. It was in that security role that Hixon apparently came within range of the shooter.

“That’s what he does, that’s what he was trained to do,” said Hixon’s son Tom. “That’s the kind of person he is, that’s what he instilled in me. He’s a hero.”

Along with Hixon was Coach Aaron Feis. Students said he died shielding them from gunfire.

A drawing posted to Twitter shows a crowd of victims of school gun violence welcoming him to Heaven while a child said, “Come on Mister Feis, so many of us want to meet you.”

The last teacher to give their life for their students was geography teacher Scott Beigel. Students said he was shot while trying to keep the gunman from entering his classroom.

Back at the Hixon home Friday, a steady stream of people arrived to offer support and prayers, and the family is now planning to create a scholarship fund in Hixon’s honor.

“We want his legacy to go on and continue helping kids like he’s done for most of his life,” Debbie said.

“He truly was a hero,” said Hixon’s son, Corey Hixon.

Hixon will be laid to rest on Wednesday at Nativity Catholic Church.

