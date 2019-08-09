Teachers in Hollywood prepare for upcoming first day of school

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As students and their parents prepare for the first day of school next week, so are teachers.

Educators in Hollywood showed 7News cameras what it takes to prepare for the big day.

From buying their own supplies, decorating their classrooms to writing lesson plans and preparing class materials, teachers at Beachside Montessori Village are already hard at work.

“People don’t see all the work that goes into it before the opening of the school year,” said teacher Elana Militzok. “You want to create a warm, safe, nurturing environment for the children to come back to.”

The work never gets old to Debbie Corriveau, who have been teaching for over 30 years.

“I have loved coming to school every single day, not many people can say that in their profession,” said Corriveau.

She says technology has changed the classroom environment throughout the years.

“I really work hard to, you know, [say] ‘Put your phones down, lets talk at lunch.'”

The teachers at Beachside Montessori Village want students to enjoy their last few days of summer vacation, but also suggest parents get their children ready by setting a routine early.

“Set a bedtime, wake up at a normal time, getting used to being on a schedule again,” said teacher Jennifer Delafute.

The teachers say assistance from parents is always welcome, and at Beachside Montessori Village it comes in the form of a wish list.

“Some things or items that I might want or need for the classroom I put it out on the board and parents will take it when they come in,” said Delafute.

Those who want to help out teachers are urged to just ask what supplies they are missing for the school year.

