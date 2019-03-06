Teacher treated for asthma attack after fire in Lauderhill school bathroom

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A bathroom fire led to the evacuation of an elementary school in Lauderhill.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene as fire crews entered Endeavor Elementary School near Northwest 56th Avenue and 27th Street, at around 9:30 a.m.

Officials said one teacher suffered an asthma attack and was treated on scene.

Firefighters cleared the smoke and, as a result, eight classrooms had to be relocated for the rest of the school day.

