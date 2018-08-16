Teacher offers kidney to save former student’s life

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is helping a former student receive a kidney transplant.

Bobby Seelman was once a student at Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens and now, at age 20, he’s in need of a kidney transplant.

“I’ve been getting dialysis, and we’ve been going up and down with the cycles,” Seelman said.

After learning of his condition, one of his former teachers sent an email out to staff looking for a donor.

Science teacher Julio Vega stepped up to the plate and spent the summer getting tested to see if he was a match.

“X-rays, kidney scans and more blood work,” he said.

The two learned recently that Vega is a match and now the life-saving surgery is scheduled for sometime in September.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.