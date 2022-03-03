PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A parent is getting a lesson in the law after attacking a teacher at a school in Pinecrest.

“I did absolutely nothing to make her feel threatened,” said Mayade Ersoff. “I was jut answering questions, and I answered them in this tone of voice.”

Ersoff teaches at Palmetto Middle School. On Valentine’s Day, a parent-teacher conference did not go well.

Police ended up charging the student’s mother with battery.

“Her irritation became volatile, and she lunged forward, and she slapped me really hard in the arm,” said Ersoff.

Stephanie Armas was accused of hitting the teacher on the shoulder after, authorities said, the teacher said, “You need to learn how to raise your child.”

Armas was also accused of throwing a picture frame towards a wall and spitting on a desk.

Ersoff believed that she didn’t do or say anything that was unprofessional.

“No, because nothing that I said in the meeting is unlike all the emails that went back and forth between me, her and the principal,” said Ersoff.

“The only reason the media has learned about this incident is because the teacher went to the media. My client didn’t go to the media,” said Armas’ attorney, Frank Quintero.

Quintero argued that there was more to what led to that parent-teacher meeting.

“The client’s son reported an incident where that he had been assaulted or harassed in a bathroom at the school. He reported it to the teacher,” said Quintero. “The teacher did not report it immediately to the administration, to either the principal or assistant principal, as is required by school board policy. She then proceeded, three days later, to complain to my client about his behavior in class, and later that evening, my client received an email from the principal or the assistant principal advising of the quote, ‘assault and harassment’ that her son had received, and so my client is the one that asked for the meeting at the school to discuss not my client son’s behavior in class but the incident concerning the assault and harassment in the school bathroom.”

The district released a statement saying the Miami-Dade County Public Schools community “including employees and visitors is reminded to do its part by serving as positive role models for the students of this district, and avoid disrupting the safe and positive learning environment that is expected at all of our schools.”

