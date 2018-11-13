Teacher arrested for choking in domestic dispute

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Felix Varela Senior High teacher following a violent domestic incident.

Rodolfo Amaral was charged with domestic battery by strangulation after he was involved in an incident off campus.

Miami-Dade Public Schools officials said they are working on terminating his employment.

Amaral is being held on $5,000 bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.